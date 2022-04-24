Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that an MRI confirmed a ligament tear in Embiid's right thumb, but the diagnosis doesn't change the big man's availability, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid was seen wearing a protective brace at practice Friday and appeared to be hampered by the thumb issue during Saturday's Game 3 loss, through he still finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Regardless, the MVP candidate is expected to play through the pain and undergo surgery to address the issue during the offseason, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.