An MRI of Joel Embiid's left knee revealed an injury to his lateral meniscus and he will be out through the weekend while a treatment plan is finalized, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Interestingly, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Embiid's knee injury as a "torn" meniscus, but Chris Haynes of Turner Sports and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN only referred to it as an "injury" to his meniscus. The discrepancy in the reporting will be resolved when we get an official update from the 76ers, hopefully early next week, but Paul Reed needs to be scooped up waiver wires everywhere while Embiid is out. Embiid managers should wait for an official diagnosis before making any rash roster decisions.