Embiid (knee) won the 2022-23 NBA Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid won the MVP award after finishing as the runner-up in the previous two years. The superstar center averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 34.6 minutes across 66 games this season, leading the 76ers to a 54-28 record. Embiid is currently dealing with a knee injury that could hold him out of Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Celtics.