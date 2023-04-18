Embiid racked up 20 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 96-84 win over Brooklyn in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Embiid helped Philadelphia to a Game 2 victory Monday by leading the team in rebounds while finishing one board shy of a 20-point and 20-rebound performance at home. Embiid, who also posted a team-high-tying assist total, posted at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists twice during the regular season.