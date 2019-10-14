76ers' Joel Embiid: Near double-double in win
Embiid compiled 15 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during the 76ers' 126-94 preseason win over the Magic on Sunday.
Embiid was back to his usual self after sitting out the previous preseason contest for rest purposes. The All-Star big man led the Sixers in scoring and drew even with Ben Simmons in rebounds for the night. Embiid has already demonstrated mid-season form during the exhibition slate and looks primed for another stellar regular season.
