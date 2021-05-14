Embiid tallied six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes in a loss to the Heat on Thursday.

Embiid missed Philadelphia's previous game due to an illness, and he appeared to still be less than 100 percent Thursday as he finished with his worst performance of the campaign. This was only the second time this season that the big man did not score at least 10 points; the other instance was also against Miami in mid-January. Embiid will look to shake off this clunker and get back up to speed in Philadelphia's final two regular-season games this weekend.