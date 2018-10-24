76ers' Joel Embiid: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's loss

Embiid collected 33 points (11-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 133-132 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Embiid got into early foul trouble, but it didn't stop him from making his usual monstrous impact. It's unclear whether Ben Simmons (back) will be able to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, but either way Embiid remains the team's go-to scoring option as well as the quarterback of the defense.