Embiid (knee) "did what he could do" during Saturday's practice, but that did not include live action, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid's status for Game 1 is still unknown following a small meniscus tear during the 76ers' first-round series against the Wizards. Considering how limited he was at Saturday's practice, it would be a surprise to see him play in Sunday's contest.