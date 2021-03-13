Embiid (knee) is expected to miss roughly two weeks due to a bone bruise, but his MRI results showed that both his ACL and meniscus are fine, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a huge relief for Embiid, as he exited Friday's game after coming down awkwardly following a dunk and looked to be in considerable pain. While it looks like he will be sidelined for roughly two weeks, the good news is he avoided a significant injury. His absence should free up Dwight Howard to see some extended playing time in the immediate future, while Mike Scott and Tony Bradley could also see a slight boost in usage. A realistic potential return date at this point for the big man would seemingly be March 30 against the Nuggets.