Embiid (illness), who remains questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, wasn't at the 76ers' morning shootaround, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid missed Wednesday's game against New Orleans due to an illness, and his absence from Friday's shootaround doesn't bode well for his availability against Boston. However, the 76ers will presumably continue to monitor the center as tipoff approaches. Marcus Morris, Paul Reed and Robert Covington are candidates for increased work if Embiid sits.