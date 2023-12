Embiid (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Embiid missed the team's previous two games due to an illness but returned to practice Monday and will be good to go Wednesday. Tyrese Maxey (illness) and Kelly Oubre (ribs) will also play versus Washington. Embiid is averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minutes per game this season.