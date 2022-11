Embiid (ankle) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jazz.

Embiid acknowledged he tweaked his ankle in the first half of Saturday's matchup against the Hawks, a game in which he ended with 42 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and while he was originally deemed as questionable, in the end, he should be able to suit up. Expect him to handle his normal workload as Philadelphia's go-to man on offense.