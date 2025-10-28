Embiid (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

After sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set Monday against Orlando, Embiid is no longer showing up on the injury report. He fared well in his last outing against the Hornets with 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 20 minutes, so it will be interesting to see if he's given a few more minutes this time around.