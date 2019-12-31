76ers' Joel Embiid: Not playing Tuesday
Embiid won't play Tuesday against Indiana due to left knee soreness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It'll be Embiid's seventh missed game this season, as apparently the center has endured soreness in his left knee. The severity of the injury remains unknown at the moment, but his absence Tuesday could possible be erred on the side of load management rather than a significant injury. With Embiid out versus the Pacers, the 76ers could elect to start Al Horford at the center position and move Mike Scott into the starting lineup, or start Kyle O'Quinn at the five spot and keep Horford at the four.
