Embiid (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, was not seen at the 76ers' portion of their morning shootaround that is open to the media, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid is at risk of hitting the sidelines for the third time in a four-game span, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the star center is held out of Sunday's contest, Andre Drummond, Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow are candidates for increased playing time. Embiid has appeared in just two games since Nov. 9, during which he has averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.5 minutes per tilt.