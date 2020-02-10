76ers' Joel Embiid: Not sporting brace

Embiid was no longer sporting a brace on his left hand in Monday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Since returning from an extended absence due to a finger injury on Jan. 28, Embiid had played with a brace on his left hand. While it didn't appear to hinder his on-court abilities, losing the brace could be a sign that Embiid's hand is back to full strength. If that's the case, there's a good chance that the star center's efficiency could tick up over the coming weeks.