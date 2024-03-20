Embiid (knee) won't be with the 76ers during their upcoming four-game road trip, which starts Wednesday in Phoenix and ends Monday in Sacramento, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid, who underwent surgery Feb. 6 to address a left meniscus injury, continues to be limited to non-contact, walkthrough workouts and hopes to start ramping up for game action in April. This is par for the course, as the reigning MVP was expected to miss six to eight weeks following the procedure. While Embiid doesn't have an exact return date, it does sound like Philadelphia is preparing to get him back for a potential playoff run. The 76ers are currently in the sixth seed, but they're one loss away from falling into the Play-In Tournament.