76ers' Joel Embiid: Not yet cleared for 5-on-5, regimen 'hyper-conservative'

Embiid (knee) has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmaging, with general manager Bryan Colangelo adding that his regimen is 'hyper-conservative' and 'criteria-based', Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

On a positive note, there have reportedly been no setbacks for the 76ers' star big man. The team is, understandably, exercising extreme caution with Embiid, as the team's offseason additions and the debut of Ben Simmons could certainly send them several slots up the Eastern Conference standings in 2017-18. Embiid appears to be on track to join the team for training camp, though it's unclear yet in what capacity.