Embiid had 50 points (19-29 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 131-126 win over the Wizards.

Embiid joined Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach LaVine and teammate Tyrese Maxey as the fourth player to score 50-plus points this season. Embiid missed the last two games with an illness and every one of his 50 points were needed as the 76ers held off the Wizards to snap a two-game loss streak. He continues to cause trouble for opposing defenses, scoring 30-plus points for the sixth straight time and has recorded 10-plus free throw attempts in 10 of his last 11 appearances. Embiid will continue his campaign for back-to-back MVP's on Friday against the Hawks.