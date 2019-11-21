76ers' Joel Embiid: Notches double-double in comeback win

Embiid tallied 23 points (7-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 34 minutes Wednesday in the 76ers' 109-104 win over the Knicks.

The poor efficiency across the board rendered Embiid's stat line somewhat disappointing, though it's difficult for fantasy managers to complain too much about a double-double accompanied by a season-high-tying assist total. Perhaps more notable than Embiid's output against the Knicks were his comments after the game, when he told Rich Hofmann of The Athletic that he intends to play in both ends of the 76ers' back-to-back set this weekend. Philadelphia returns to action Friday against the Spurs before concluding its homestand Saturday versus Miami.