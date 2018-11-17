76ers' Joel Embiid: Nursing swollen hand

Embiid intends to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets even though he is dealing with a swollen hand, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid revealed the injury following Friday's victory over the Jazz. He compiled 23 points (7/20 FG, 1/4 3PT, 8/9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and two steals across 26 minutes in the contest. The hand issue reportedly goes back to a game against the Suns last season. Although he expects to play Saturday, the issue could be something to keep an eye on going forward.