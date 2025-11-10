Embiid (rest) is off the 76ers' injury report for Tuesday's game against Boston.

After sitting out Sunday's loss to the Pistons -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- Embiid will return to action against the Celtics. The star big man has yet to log more than 26 minutes in a game through six regular-season appearances, during which he has averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes per contest. He has recorded shooting splits of 46.0/32.1/82.9 so far this season.