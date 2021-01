Embiid (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Back soreness prevented Embiid from playing Monday against the Pistons, but he'll be back in action Wednesday for a marquee matchup against the Lakers, who have yet to lose a road game. Embiid's offensive and defensive game have reached new heights this season, with the big man averaging 27.7 points on 15.9 shots, 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 31.6 minutes.