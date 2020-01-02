76ers' Joel Embiid: Off injury report
Embiid (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Embiid, who missed Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to knee soreness, has been cleared to rejoin the starting five Friday in Houston after getting through Thursday's practice with no issues. Over his past 10 games, the big man is averaging 27.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 32.0 minutes per tilt.
