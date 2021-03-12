Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid missed the Wizards' last game after missing the All-Star Game due to COVID-19 protocols, but he'll officially return to action Friday. He should see plenty of run with Ben Simmons (COVID-19 protocols) still out.
