Embiid is part of the 76ers' starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid had been dealing with a non-COVID illness over the past few days and didn't participate in Thursday's shootaround, but he will in fact be available for the contest. Although he should be expected to handle his full workload, he may fall short of his usual production given he isn't 100 percent healthy.