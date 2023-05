Embiid is available and in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game 2 versus the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Embiid will replace Paul Reed in the starting lineup after missing the previous contest with a right knee sprain. The MVP center was seen with a knee brace in pregame warmups but was moving without any issues. There is no indication that Embiid will be on a minutes restriction.