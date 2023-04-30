Embiid (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Celtics on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As expected, Embiid is unlikely to play in Game 1 after missing the final contest of the opening-round series against the Nets with a right knee sprain. In his expected absence, Paul Reed would presumably draw another start, but James Harden and Tyrese Maxey could see increased usage as Philadelphia's top scoring options. Game 2 will be played Wednesday in Boston, but Embiid's status for that contest remains unclear.