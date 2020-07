Embiid (calf) is not on the injury report for Saturday's opener against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Embiid will be available for the opener after working past a calf injury. After the New Year, Embiid is averaging 22.9 points on 15.4 shots, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.