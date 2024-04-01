Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania both reported Monday morning that Embiid, who's been sidelined since Jan. 30 while recovering from left meniscus surgery, is expected to return sometime this week. However, the reigning MVP will miss at least one more game and turn his sights on suiting up during Philadelphia's upcoming three-game road trip, which starts Thursday in Miami and ends Sunday in San Antonio.