Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 1 against the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid was doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup, so his status doesn't come as a major surprise. However, he did some light shooting at the team's morning shootaround, and there's optimism that the center will be available for Game 2 on Wednesday. Paul Reed will likely see an increased role in Philadelphia's frontcourt Monday.