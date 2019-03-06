76ers' Joel Embiid: Officially out Wednesday

Embiid (knee) has been officially ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Bulls, ESPN reports.

As expected, knee tendinitis will prevent Embiid from partaking in Wednesday's contest. There is hope that the big man will join the Sixers in Houston for Friday's game against the Rockets, but coach Brett Brown noted that it would be "reckless to declare it official."

