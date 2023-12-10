Embiid (knee) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Washington.

Embiid was a full participant in Sunday's practice after tweaking his knee during Friday's win over Atlanta, but it appears he'll be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup. The reigning MVP notched 38 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in 36 minutes versus the Hawks, and his participation in practice suggests he has no intention of missing any games. However, the final decision will likely come down to Philadelphia's medical staff.