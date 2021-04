Embiid (knee) is officially questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A bruised left knee has kept Embiid sidelined for 10 straight games, but he could return Saturday. If he does, expect the MVP candidate to be on a minutes limit in his first game back. His return will likely also result in fewer minutes for Dwight Howard and Mike Scott.