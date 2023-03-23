Embiid (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Golden State.

Embiid only played in one-half of Wednesday's blowout win over the Bulls after experiencing mild right calf tightness and was previously expected to play Friday before being tabbed questionable. With Friday's contest the opening leg of a back-to-back set, the 76ers could opt to give Embiid the night off. However, Philadelphia is just three games back of No. 1 seed in the East and has the Warriors, Suns, Nuggets and Mavericks upcoming, so they could be incentivized to play the reigning MVP runner-up. If he misses Friday's tilt, Paul Reed would likely step into the starting lineup.