76ers' Joel Embiid: Officially ruled out Wednesday

Embiid (hand) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Embiid will not lace up for Wednesday's game while he nurses a sprained right (shooting) hand. In his absence, Amir Johnson will draw the start, with Richaun Holmes and Trevor Booker also strong candidates to see extra run at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories