Embiid (knee) said he's on track to return to the lineup Wednesday for the 76ers' matchup with the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Though the latest official NBA injury report lists Embiid as doubtful for Game 2, the newly-minted 2023 NBA MVP looks like he'll be able to play through his lingering right knee sprain, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in morning shootaround or pregame warmups leading up to the 8 p.m. ET opening tip. The 76ers were able to steal a win on the road sans Embiid in Game 1 on Sunday, with Paul Reed drawing a second straight start and turning in a double-double (10 points, 13 boards) over 37 minutes. Assuming Embiid is cleared to play Wednesday, he'll likely do so without a hard playing-time restriction.