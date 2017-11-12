76ers' Joel Embiid: Only plays 25 minutes in loss
Embbid collected 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 135-144 loss to Golden State.
Embiid played limited minutes against the Warriors. likely due to the fact that they were actually playing the Warriors. There has been talk that his knee is giving him some trouble, and this may have also played a role in his dip in playing time. Bigs tend to suffer against the Warriors, and hopefully, owners can chalk this one up to an off-game. He will get his next chance to impress against the Clippers on Monday night.
