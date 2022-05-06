There's optimism that Embiid (orbital) will return for Friday's Game 3 against the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He is officially doubtful.

Embiid has been fitted for a mask and needs to feel comfortable before ultimately being cleared to play. He was initially listed as out, but there always seemed to be the possibility he could return for Game 3 despite the designation -- something we saw happen with Devin Booker in the Suns' Round 1 series. At this point, it seems the center is more questionable, and things are certainly trending in the right direction. Philadelphia's back is against the wall down 2-0, so it's potentially now or never for the Embiid.