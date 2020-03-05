76ers' Joel Embiid: Out again Thursday
Embiid (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings
The team said last Thursday that Embiid would be re-evaluated in one week, so it's not overly surprising to see him sitting out in Sacramento. The 25-year-old continues to recover from the left shoulder sprain and should have his status updated within the next couple of days.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...