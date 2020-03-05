Play

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out again Thursday

Embiid (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings

The team said last Thursday that Embiid would be re-evaluated in one week, so it's not overly surprising to see him sitting out in Sacramento. The 25-year-old continues to recover from the left shoulder sprain and should have his status updated within the next couple of days.

