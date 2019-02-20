76ers' Joel Embiid: Out at least one week

Embiid is dealing with left knee soreness and will be re-evaluated in one week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The center underwent an MRI this week, which revealed no structural damage, per Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Embiid seems to have avoided a significant injury, but he'll need to go through physical therapy and load management to get back to his usual self. More information should arrive once he's re-evaluated, but there's a chance the big man will be out longer than a week. In the meantime, Boban Marjanovic, Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden figure to hold down the center position.