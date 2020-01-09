76ers' Joel Embiid: Out at least two weeks after surgery
Embiid (finger) will undergo surgery Friday and is expected to be evaluated again in two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
While this development knocks Embiid out for at least the next eight games, it sounds as though he'll have a decent chance to be back in the mix before the end of the month, if all goes well. The Sixers will roll with Al Horford at center in Embiid's absence, and they'll start Mike Scott at power forward Thursday versus Boston. Embiid originally sustained the injury during Monday's 120-113 win over the Thunder.
