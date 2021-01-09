Embiid is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to back tightness, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid and Ben Simmons (knee) have both been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets with new injuries, and with the team down a handful of players due to coronavirus protocols, this has created a tough situation for the team and the league. Mike Scott (knee) was surprisingly made available, so it appears the organization is still doing what it can to make sure the game still gets played.