Embiid (Orbital) won't travel with the team for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there's optimism he could return as soon as Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid remains in concussion protocol and will see a doctor this week to have his orbital fracture re-evaluated. In his absence, Paul Reed, Paul Millsap and DeAndre Jordan will likely all see increased roles, but if the 76ers are going to sneak out a win in Miami without their MVP candidate, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will likely have to play like stars.