76ers' Joel Embiid: Out for finale
Embiid (knee, rest) will sit out Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Leaving nothing up to chance, the 76ers will opt to give Embiid the night off for the final regular-season game. In his place, Boban Marjanovic, Amir Johnson and Greg Monroe should see extended run.
