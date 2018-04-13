76ers' Joel Embiid: Out for Game 1

Embiid (eye) is listed as out for Game 1 against the Heat on Saturday.

This outcome was expected as the 24-year-old continues to work his way back from an orbital fracture and concussion. It seems like he's nearing a return, however, so there's a chance he could return in time for Game 2 on Monday.

