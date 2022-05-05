Embiid (orbital) is out for Friday's Game 3 against the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

There was cautious optimism that Embiid may have been able to return as soon as Game 3, but that ultimately won't be the case. Game 4 is on Sunday, though if the 76ers go down 3-0, it remains to be seen if it would be considered an unnecessary risk to bring the center back.