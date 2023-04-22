Embiid was diagnosed with a sprained right knee following an MRI on Friday and has been ruled out Saturday for the 76ers' Game 4 matchup with the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 76ers have a comfortable 3-0 series lead, and the good news for Embiid is that the team has optimism he could return to action as soon as early next week, when Philadelphia would play a potential Game 5 or begin preparations for a Eastern Conference semifinals series. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will likely see their usage rates spike without Embiid on the floor, while Paul Reed could be in store for a big bump in minutes at center.