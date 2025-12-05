Embiid (left knee injury management) won't play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid will get the night off for the closing end of Philadelphia's back-to-back set. The star center has been battling a right knee injury throughout the entirety of the season, and he's played in just eight games as a result. However, he appears to be battling a left knee injury as well. Andre Drummond, Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow should handle center duties Friday. Embiid's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Lakers.