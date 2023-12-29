Embiid (ankle), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, will also miss Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Saturday will mark Embiid's fourth straight absence, but the 76ers are continuing to evaluate him by a game-by-game basis and haven't suggested that he'll be out for a significant lenght of time. Paul Reed should continue to benefit the most from Embiid's absence, and he's coming off an impressive double-double versus Orlando on Wednesday with 15 points and 10 rebounds while also chipping in three assists, three blocks and one steal.